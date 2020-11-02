State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.62 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $17,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 407,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 315,492 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIV. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE AIV opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

