State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,838 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 407,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 315,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $31.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIV. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.