Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

