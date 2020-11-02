State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $935,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 36.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

