State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.28 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

