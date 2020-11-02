State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

