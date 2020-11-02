State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,769 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avalara by 42.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $920,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,636,264.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $149.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.31 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $160.42.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

