Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $151.49.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.