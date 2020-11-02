State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

LSI opened at $114.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

