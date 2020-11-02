State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,363 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 140,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $114.15 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.