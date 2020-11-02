State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,155 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 319,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 910,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 382,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KDP opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

