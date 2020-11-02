State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,456 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 349,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 305,670 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

HAL stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.