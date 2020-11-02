State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 405.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.