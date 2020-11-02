J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $121.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,090,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,023.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $13,352,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

