Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Entegris worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.