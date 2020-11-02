Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Entegris worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 60.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $85.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

