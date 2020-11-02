State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

