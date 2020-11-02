State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.