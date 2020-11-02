State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,370 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

