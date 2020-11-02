State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 273 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $252.41 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

