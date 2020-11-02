State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.95 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $252.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.51. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens cut BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

