State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,800 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 168,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

