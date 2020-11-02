State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 2,897,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 518,423 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 743,367 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $23,162,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

