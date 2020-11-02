AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $56.73 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

