State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 855,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

CFX stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

