State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

