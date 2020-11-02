State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of SLAB opened at $102.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 150.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

