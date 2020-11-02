State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,700 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

