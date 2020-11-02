State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

