National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

