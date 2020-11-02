State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.