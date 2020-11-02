Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 2,004,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after buying an additional 1,358,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 1,303,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,320 shares of company stock valued at $199,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

