State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after purchasing an additional 492,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after acquiring an additional 517,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

