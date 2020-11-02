Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

