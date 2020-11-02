Xponance Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 115.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $147.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

