First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of First Busey worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Busey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 432,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

