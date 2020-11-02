American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

