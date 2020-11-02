Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $157.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

