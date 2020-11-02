Xponance Inc. Buys 728 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

