Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZZA stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 218.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. CL King boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

