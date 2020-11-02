Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 78,050 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,050 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

DXC Technology stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

