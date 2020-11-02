Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSE:SRC opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

