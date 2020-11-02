Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James increased their price target on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Rayonier stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

