Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,886,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 163,032 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $7.35 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

