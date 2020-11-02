Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $472,846,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,005,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $383,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $55.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.