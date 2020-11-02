Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,064,946.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,335,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

