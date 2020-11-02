11,600 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,130,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $367,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

