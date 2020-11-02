Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $33.90 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,695.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

