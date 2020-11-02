M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE MTB opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.