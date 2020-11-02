Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCBG. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.